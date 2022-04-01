Brianna Davis, children’s book author and artist of new children’s books, POP ART 123’s and POP ART ABC’s was in studio to show off her work! These beautiful books are a little Andy Warhol and a little graphic novel all while being highly educational!

The brightly colored books teach counting to ten, and the alphabet with engaging rhyming and striking imagery. Brianna tells us the books were born during late night feedings with her first baby when she challenged herself to rhyme the alphabet! She has so much in store including more books and her art in a museum, we can’t wait to see where she goes from here.

15% off orders from PopArtBooks.com with code: REDEEM15

Limited signed and numbered first edition copies available at PopArtBooks.com

More at PopArtBooks.comamazon.com/author/BriannaDavisInstagram.com/slcbri