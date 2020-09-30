Parenting tips for helping kids adapt to change, transition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Kids are pretty resilient, but even the best balanced child can have trouble adjusting and getting used to change. Local mommy blogger, Sarah Clark shares some of her personal best-practices for helping her family and children cope with change and major transitions, like a big move.

Sarah’s family recently moved from Texas back to Utah and it was a year of CHANGES! They had none of their “stuff,” since it was in storage in Texas, and they moved to a hotel, then to an RV, then to an apartment, and then finally into our house! It was a year of uncertainty as they were remodeling a farmhouse, but Sarah says it was a year of bonding and FUN!

Here are some things Sarah and her family learned from their experience:

Keep SOME things consistent (bible study, prayer, meals, weekly traditions, birthdays, etc.)

Have the mindset that change is good for them!!! It helps childrenbe adaptable and creative!

Keep positive language. “This is such an adventure!” I think the way the parent sees and talks about the situation sets the tone!

