Tanisha Shedden, a CSW therapist, came in to talk about the myths about parenting a traumatized child, understanding the big emotions in a child’s little body (fight, flight, freeze, fawn) and knowing when to discipline and when to calm. She also talks about the importance of not taking the child’s outbursts and anger personally, grounding yourself, and not experiencing secondary trauma from parenting your child.

To learn more, her “Mind, Body, Soul Trauma Course” is open for Pre-Order on her website!

Instagram: foundbyTanisha

Website: https://www.foundproject.org/

Find a therapist at www.cfamilywellness.com

Facebook: thefoundproject

TikTok: foundbytanisha