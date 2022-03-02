After spending time in Beijing, Anna Hoffmann, Ski Jumping Olympian, joined hour one of GTU to share her experiences in the world of ski jumping. Hoffman grew up watching her older siblings ski jump. Hoffman started skiing at the age of 2 and quickly wanted to transition into ski jumping. Hoffman fell in love with the sport and wanted to take it more seriously after high school. Hoffman sought out help and support from national coaches to train.

To become a better athlete, Hoffman took it upon herself to travel to compete, find great coaches and mentors, and even made her training programs. Hoffman shared that while on the ski jump hill she makes mental notes of keeping her technique clean.

Hoffman stated, “You are there to do what you have always done, and you’re there because you have trained enough and put the hard work in already. There’s no time to be nervous about it because you have always worked that hard. And now it’s time to just enjoy the moment at that point.”

Although Hoffman has created once-in-a-lifetime memories, she has also experienced inequality when it comes to men and women in ski jumping. Women weren’t allowed to compete in ski jumping until 2014, whereas the men’s competition started in 1924. Women athletes continue to get paid only a fraction of what men do. The lack of competitions compared to men causes a lot of issues and inequality in the sport. Hoffman shares that it’s hard to see hard-working women athletes not get the credit they deserve.

To make change Hoffman wants to introduce more people to what ski jumping is. Whether you’re a viewer or someone interested in the sport. “Ski jumping is one the safest Olympic sports,” said Hoffman. Hoffman continues to share light on the sport by sharing content on social media and being a role model to other women athletes.

Social Media Information

Instagram: @anna__hoffmann

TikTok: @hoffmann__anna