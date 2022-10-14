Mindy Robbins of Utah Conservatory of the Performing Arts, better known as COPA, came to GTU to share information about her Washington County location that performs at Tuacahn Ampitheatre in Ivins. Utah COPA at Tuacahn is the third location with the two others in American Fork and Draper. COPA has over 750 students between three locations. They have classes for numerous performing arts including acting, auditioning, singing, dancing and musical theatre.

Robbins stood alongside three of her students and said she believes enrolling children in these classes magnify their talents and will help them contribute to society and build confidence. Her three students Abby Terry, Laurel Knell and Maizy Wilkes nodded in agreement when Robbins said the importance and advantages of having taken these classes in their youth. Terry, who is currently a sophomore in high school, started taking classes when she was in sixth grade. “All the teachers are so amazing,” said Terry. “I’ve made so many friends and it has just helped me improve so much in my music, dance and theatre.”

Knell has also been involved with COPA for five years and has become very close to her fellow students. “It’s so fun and I love being with all my friends,” said Knell. “[I love] being able to express myself.” At just nine years old and starting this summer, Wilkes demonstrated how to do the splits during the segment. In addition to being talented performers, students are also very well spoken.

Currently, Utah COPA is waiving their registration fee when enrolling via email and mentioning promo code: GOODTHINGSUTAHCOPA. Email: info@utahcopa.com

Utah COPA American Fork Instagram: @utahcopa

Utah COPA Draper Instagram: @utahcopadraper

Utah COPA Ivins/Tuacahn Instagram: @utahcopatuacahn