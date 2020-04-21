1  of  2
No weights? No problem! See these creative workout tips

Reagan is back with trainer Keri Crockett (a.k.a. Kiki) talking all things weights, while quarantined. If you don’t have weights at your house already, they can be hard to come by. Most are sold out online! Kiki says that’s not a problem, you can get creative with what to lift. Fill up your kids’ backpack, and put it on your back. Grab something with a little heaviness to it, such as a bottle of bleach or laundry detergent. The heaviness is up to you.

Kiki shows us how to firm up the lower body, beginning with stationary lunges. Chest high, core tight, she dips low, pushing through the heel, knee over ankle. In reps of 20 (or more, depending on your skill level), and don’t forget to squeeze the glutes coming up.

Follow along with Kiki, and stay fit during isolation. Find Kiki online at KeriCrockett.com. Let us know how her tips work for you!

