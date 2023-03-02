Quinn Peterson from Downtown Provo Inc Sat with us to discuss all that Provo has to offer. There is a lot of growth in Provo and it is manifesting in a lot of ways.

The Art programs have really blown up. They have expanded our mural program since we were last year. They have also added a new program doing vinyl wraps on utility boxes in the downtown. Later today they have one more getting wrapped today on center and freedom.



FUN NEW DEVELOPMENTS HAPPENING…

o Huge redevelopment opportunities in our downtown underway

• AIRPORT EXPANSION

o This just happened 8 months ago and its already hit capacity, we are now looking for new expansion

• REGIONAL SPORTS PARK

o More than 100 acres of playing fields, walking paths, and playgrounds.

Provo has so much to offer. Not to mention how amazing the food is and the fun downtown vibe they are creating.

For more info go to instagram: @downtownprovo