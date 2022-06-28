Salt Lake County Public Library has a new library branch in South Salt Lake. Located in the now defunct Granite High School campus, The new library will incorporate pieces of the old high school in its venue. The library also uses the former high school as its namesake. The Granite Library has pictures from the school before they ceased operations in 2009 as well as a seal that was on the ground that is now on the ceiling of the building. The library serves as somewhat of a time capsule for those who formerly walked the halls of Granite High School, including the mother of GTU host Deena Manzanares.

While there are thousands of books available to Salt Lake County residents to read and check out, The Granite Branch will also have other resources including meeting spaces, study rooms, create spaces, and spaces to perform in. The library also has sewing machines and cameras for patrons to utilize. While that may seem unorthodox and not customary for most libraries, this is quite advantageous for patrons. “We really want to give access to people who may not have access to things,” said Jeff Buydos, Public Relations Coordinator for Salt Lake County Libraries. “Sewing is a great craft. It can be very utilitarian, it serves a purpose, it gives people something to do. We have all kinds of different sewing machines. [People can] sew everything from a dress to sewing a tent.” Salt Lake County Libraries do want to keep reading in libraries but also want to shift to somewhat of a community center to build community and provide resources to everyone.

One of the other things Buydos brought to Good Things Utah were virtual reality goggles that are available for use at each county library branch. The VR glasses have games available to use. Buydos also brought a bike repair station which will be available to everyone who comes to the branch. The Grand Opening will take place on Jul. 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and everyone is encouraged to attend and participate in the crafts and games available.

The branch is located on 3300 S 500 E in South Salt Lake. For more information on The County Library, please visit: https://www.slcolibrary.org/