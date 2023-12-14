- Man Up co-owner Carrie Keisel took us on a tour of the new business in Salt Lake City that just opened in the middle of 2023. Keisel says, “I definitely want the guys out there to know that there is a shop out there for them, but I’m also talking to the ladies because they know how tough it is to find a unique gift for the guys.” Man Up takes the guess work out of trying to find something unique when it comes to gift giving for your guy.
- Right now Man Up is featuring it’s tactical stockings, you can find the items, everything from razors to combs to hooks, right in the store to put in all the pockets. Keisel says it’s the perfect grab and go gift! She says it’s also a great idea to grab personal care products for men that they wouldn’t typically buy themselves or socks, knives and wooden puzzles that are shaped like knives.
- Another big seller is the desk top games for your guy that is “hardly working”. Popular this year is desk-ready cornhole, golf, pool, air hockey and even a dart game. Nicea’s favorite find are the wallets. Man Up has every shape, size and color. Keisel says if you want to know what men are most excited about this year it’s definitely the wallets, belts, drink and bar ware.
- Go check it out for yourself! Right now you can get 10% off with the code GTU10 – visit the store in Salt Lake City or the website www.manuputah.com
Need a gift for the dude in your life? We take you inside new store Man Up
by: Nicea DeGering
