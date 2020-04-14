Navigating vulnerability during this tough time

Motivational speaker Ganel-Lyn Condie joined us today to talk about the lack of control, and feelings of vulnerability we’re all experiencing during this pandemic. She shared with us a quote by Holocaust survivor Victor Frankl, “When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves.”

Ganel-Lyn shares her tips and touchstones for how can we best respond to a situation we don’t have control in the segment, and below:

Have a conversation about how your VULNERABILITY shows up?

Controlling, vacuuming, withdrawing

Acknowledge the fear you are feeling.

Give it a color or name and invite it to sit aside.

Stay present. Don’t go into future thinking. New normal is changing everyday.

What has been taken off your schedule? Will you add it back when we get back to normal?

Connection. Mental health requires it.

Therapists are doing tele-med. Marco Polo for family/friends.

Abundance. What do you have to share?

Paper towels, craft paper, singing online.

Be a tree in the storm. We are growing deep roots. We may be battered on the outside. But the wind is making us stronger.

Learn more at http://www.ganellyn.com