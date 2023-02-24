SUMMIT COUNTY, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The weather outside is frightful but thankfully there will something delightful approaching. Snowed in from Park City, Caitlin Bognaski from The National Ability Center joined us via Zoom to share information about NAC’s Red, White & Snow event.

The Red, White & Snow is a weekend-long premier wine, culinary and ski event held in Summit County, Utah to benefit the National Ability Center. The event features fine dining by world renowned chefs as well as wine makers together to honor the best in culinary delights and fine wines. For nearly two decades, this luxurious event has been building a beautiful community of foodies and wine lovers whose generosity continues to change lives and create opportunities for everyone to enjoy outdoor recreation.

The event will take place from March 1 until March 4. There will be various events all held in elegant settings throughout Park City and surrounding areas in Summit County. All proceeds will help benefit the programs held at the NAC. Daily events range from $100-$1200 to fit the financial needs of many. Ticket’s can be found on the event’s website.