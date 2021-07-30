Musty-try buttercream at The Dessert Studio

Savannah Ackley, baker and decorator of The Dessert Studio, joined us to tell her all about her delicious business and show off a demo of how to pipe buttercream rose!

The Dessert Studio is a mother/daughter-owned bakery in Utah county, serving northern Utah, established in 2018. They are a bespoke buttercream bakery specializing in custom wedding cakes, celebration cakes, and dessert catering. They believe desserts should both taste amazing and look beautiful. They specialize in realistic buttercream flowers, buttercream cake painting, unique cake flavors, and teaching others through classes.

Karey (Mom) owned a wedding cake bakery when Savannah was a little girl. Savannah watched her mom bake cakes throughout her childhood, and when she grew up, she wanted to make cakes with her mom.

IG: @thedessertstudioutah