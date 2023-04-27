FARMINGTON, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Shop for the mom in your life all while supporting local. Jennie Thacker with Simple Treasures came to GTU to share information about an upcoming event. The Simple Treasures Mother’s Day Boutique will take place from May 2-6 at Legacy Events Center in Farmington. There will be over 185 Local Small Businesses.

Gifts will include a number of things such as gorgeous florals, cute cork brimmed hats, cinnamon roasted almonds, bowl cozies, and some beautiful frames dried florals. The grand opening is Tuesday at 8am with an offer of $5 tickets. It’s a first-come, first-serve basis for customers on everything as well as treats and a treasure hunt. If you can’t catch the first day of the boutique, head out on Saturday for $1 admission at the door.

You can find this boutique at the Legacy Events Center at 151 S 1100 W in Farmington.