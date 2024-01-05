SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The family thrill at Monster Jam as the Delta Center in Salt Lake City roars to life from January 5 to 7, 2024. A great way to start the new year!

Undergo an adrenaline rush with world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound trucks as they push the limits in speed and freestyle mastery competitions. Salt Lake City fans, get yourself ready for a weekend of action as drivers engage in a fierce battle for the event championship.

Take the chance to witness the mayhem on Friday at 7:00 PM, Saturday with events at 1:00 PM and 7:00 PM, and Sunday at 1:00 PM. Secure your tickets and Pit Passes at SeatGeek.com for an affordable, unforgettable family experience that promises thrills for fans of all ages!

To buy tickets click here

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Monster Jam®