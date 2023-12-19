Prepare Christmas breakfast with make-ahead mini Christmas frittatas.

Leslie Dabney, also known as ‘The Vineyard Mom’ shares her recipe.

Mini Christmas Frittatas

Ingredients:

8 large eggs

1/4 cup half and half

6 slices of bacon

1/2 red bell pepper finely chopped

4 green onions finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped chives

1 cup Monterey Jack cheese

1/4 tsp each salt and pepper

Garnish:

1 pint of cherry tomatoes cut in half

Basil leaves

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12 muffin tins with baking paper or use silicone liners

In a large skillet set on high heat, cook bacon until crispy. Drain slices on a plate lined with

paper towel. When cooled, finely chop the bacon.

In the same skillet you cooked the bacon, drain all but a 1/2 a tablespoon of bacon fat and saute

finely diced bell pepper until soften. This will take 4-5 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk together eggs half and half, cooled bacon and diced red bell pepper,

green onions chives, Monterey Jack cheese, salt and pepper.

Using a ladle, spoon mixture into the baking cups until they are 3/4 of the way full.

Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out dry.

Garnish with cherry tomatoes and basil to resemble mistletoe.

Yogurt and Herb Sauce

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 garlic cloves minced

1 cup basil

1 cup parsley

1/2 tsp each salt and pepper

Add garlic, herbs, salt and pepper to a food processor and pulse several times to chop herbs

and garlic.

Add yogurt to the mixture and blend for 5 seconds. Serve immediately or store in a sealed

container for up to a week in the refrigerator.

Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG