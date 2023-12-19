Prepare Christmas breakfast with make-ahead mini Christmas frittatas.
Leslie Dabney, also known as ‘The Vineyard Mom’ shares her recipe.
Mini Christmas Frittatas
Ingredients:
8 large eggs
1/4 cup half and half
6 slices of bacon
1/2 red bell pepper finely chopped
4 green onions finely chopped
1/4 cup chopped chives
1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
Garnish:
1 pint of cherry tomatoes cut in half
Basil leaves
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line 12 muffin tins with baking paper or use silicone liners
In a large skillet set on high heat, cook bacon until crispy. Drain slices on a plate lined with
paper towel. When cooled, finely chop the bacon.
In the same skillet you cooked the bacon, drain all but a 1/2 a tablespoon of bacon fat and saute
finely diced bell pepper until soften. This will take 4-5 minutes.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs half and half, cooled bacon and diced red bell pepper,
green onions chives, Monterey Jack cheese, salt and pepper.
Using a ladle, spoon mixture into the baking cups until they are 3/4 of the way full.
Bake for 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out dry.
Garnish with cherry tomatoes and basil to resemble mistletoe.
Yogurt and Herb Sauce
1 cup plain Greek yogurt
2 garlic cloves minced
1 cup basil
1 cup parsley
1/2 tsp each salt and pepper
Add garlic, herbs, salt and pepper to a food processor and pulse several times to chop herbs
and garlic.
Add yogurt to the mixture and blend for 5 seconds. Serve immediately or store in a sealed
container for up to a week in the refrigerator.
Recipes courtesy of: Leslie Dabney, The Vineyard Mom @thevineyardmomliving on IG