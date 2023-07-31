The Midvale Harvest Days Festival is kicking off, and Mayor Marcus Stevenson, Harvest Days Committee Chair Molly Signoretty, and Taylor Peay, President of Calle joined us to give us the details. The theme is “Let’s Play, Midvale!” Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 5th and get ready to indulge in a day filled with free activities to engage and unite the community.

The festivities kick off bright and early with a Fun Run at 7 am. At 9 am, the Harvest Days Parade will take to the streets, and from 11am to 5pm, the Sumo Wrestling Tournament will commence! The Calle Futbito Court (soccer) goes from 12 pm to 4 pm where soccer enthusiasts of all skill levels to showcase their talents and revel in the camaraderie of the game!

At 1 pm, the Harvest Days Festival officially begins, promising a plethora of free activities such as carnival games, bingo, Nerf wars, mini golf, bounce houses, Scales & Tales Shows, a doodle art station and more!