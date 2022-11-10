SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) The Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, 12th Bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of Utah, shared how the Episcopal Church in Utah has made changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they plan to make members of the church feel comfortable.

Bishop Spiegel wants to ensure everyone who attends the Episcopal Church feels safe and comfortable. There will be indoor and outdoor sessions even through out the winter to ensure all members have a positive experience. More than anything, Spiegel wants people to have positive and meaningful relationships at church. “The number one thing is building relationships again,” said Spiegel. “Getting to hear people’s story, being with each other [and] really supporting one another.”

Find a church near you, episcopal-ut.org