SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Nitrocross Racing zoomed into Utah this weekend with some great racing competition. One of the upcoming drivers to keep an eye on is 16-year-old racer Lia Block. After driving in side-by-sides (high performance UTV’s) in 2022-23, Lia Block – daughter of the late motorsports legend Ken Block – has progressed into the NEXT division this season.
In Round One of the 2023-24 season, Lia won her first race in the NEXT class. Lia is also a contender in the American Rally Association (ARA), drives in Extreme E and competes in many other motorsports disciplines. Utah is home for Lia as well (she is from Park City). And Ken Block was also a founding Nitrocross driver.
Nitrocross has grown beyond its rallycross roots into a unique discipline unlike anything else. It takes the sprint racing and door-to-door action of rallycross to the next level, combined with the full send, big air excitement of Nitro Circus. Sharing the limit-pushing DNA of Nitro Circus, Nitrocross’ groundbreaking tracks feature jumps, banked turns and steep sand berms.
