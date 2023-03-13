UTAH COUNTY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Spring is almost in full bloom. Soon comes the fun and festive holidays and occasions of the season. Sarah Wells from Cultivate with Sarah shares the best ways to get your littles excited for the spring season. Wells says to make the holiday fun, you don’t need to do anything elaborate or extreme. There are affordable and easy ways to say “yes” to the fest and give your kids a great holiday.

Starting with St. Patrick’s Day, which is just around the corner, Wells gives her kids each their own box of Lucky Charms cereal with their names written on the box. Wells opts for the “cluster” variety. This is very exciting for kids (and adults) since everyone loves a good box of cereal. This is even more exciting since they get their own, which is something they don’t often experience. “Sometimes I’m even cool and I will use these little gold coins and do a train to their box of cereal and that’s it,” said Wells. “And [they] don’t have to share it!” Always a winner for everyone since it is an easy treat and tons of fun. This will put a smile on their faces and a great start to the day while enjoying the most important meal.

With Easter coming up in less than a month, Wells also knows how to boost your kid’s Easter baskets! On top of an egg hunt, Wells even provides a scavenger hunt for the kids to locate their goodies. She writes the clues on cute little pink paw print shaped sticky notes for optimum festiveness and to give an extra touch from a visit from the Easter Bunny. This is a very interactive way for your kids to enjoy their Easter baskets and gives them a fun activity to do instead of just having the basket out. You can also double the fun and still have an Easter egg hunt. Don’t forget to pair the gifts with their favorite candies.

The last gift idea is for Mother’s Day. Mom is the person we want to celebrate the most and also deserves the most. One day is not enough to celebrate our yearlong gratitude for all she does. She sometimes can be the hardest to shop for and even find gifts for. Thankfully, Wells, a mother herself, has the best tips on what to get the superwoman in your life. Getting your mom family photos is a great option since mothers cherish pictures of the family and want to remember these years. Another option is to take your mama out to brunch. Brunch is the perfect springtime activity and has the best food and atmosphere. The other advantage is she can be celebrated and enjoy the day but also get to sleep in. Whatever option you chose, flowers are a must! It is a classic and a way to incorporate a little bit of springtime.