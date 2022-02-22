Makeup trends you need to try this spring

Jump into Spring with a new fresh makeup routine! MUA & Beauty educator Liz joined us the show to share 3 makeup essentials you need this Spring. Liz specializes in creating versatile looks for all shades. Her goal is to show the radiance that lies within us. Springtime beauty is about crafting effortless looks. Switching up your everyday makeup look with changing of the seasons, can get you excited for what’s to come. Makeup is a form of art & self expression, so have fun with it!

Liz created a glowy look using peach and coral tones. Adding an orange blush to your makeup routine is a fun way to mix up a “normal” everyday look. Another makeup trend is fluffy brows. You can achieve this by using a brow gel and shaping them into your desired shape. And to finish it off Liz uses a peachy/nude lip gloss on her model, Jackie. Lip gloss adds radiance and glows to the face.

If you would like to find out more about makeup trends, then stay up to date with MUA Liz!

Website- Shadesofradiancebeauty.com

Instagram- @shadesofradiancebeauty