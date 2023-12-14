SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today in the studio we had Chad Rigby, Executive Chef at Egg Break and Clay Beck, Urban Developer and Owner of Egg Break, come in to talk about their new Breakfast/ Brunch place Eggbreak. Eggbreak has the best breakfast sandwiches in South Salt Lake in the Commonwealth district and they just opened two weeks ago. They decided that breakfast sandwiches would be their niche and perfected their recipes with their chef, Chad Rigby. They made a unique breakfast Burger for Nicea to try, and she couldn’t get enough. Their most popular sandwiches are the bacon egg and cheese or a pork belly sandwich. They have a lot of space for whatever experience you are looking for, whether a place to stay all day, or to grab and go. For more information, look at their website eggbreakbreakfast.com or follow their Instagram @eggbreakbreakfast.