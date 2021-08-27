Looking fashionable without breaking the bank

Nobody enjoys reading a long price tag. Laura Burtis came on our set today to demonstrate how we can still look fashionable for low prices.

Burtis described that her favorite affordable, on-trend shops are from places like Target, Walmart, and Amazon. She is a pro at finding great quality, on-trend items that would fool anyone at thinking you stepped right out of Nordstrom!

She displayed for us what is trendy for fall (think 90’s), and how we can save our bank account.

For more fashion tips from Burtis, follow her on IG.