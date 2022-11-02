SALT lAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Jose Munoz keeps your kiddos snacks fruity to get the nutrition they need with the business Fruiteria. Fruiteria makes ice cream, popsicles, drinks and more from fresh fruit.

Known for the Angel cup having ice cream, fruit, sweet cream and topped with a cherry, this is a drink you won’t want to miss out on.

Satisfying your sweet tooth or your spicy side, this place is perfect for a dessert.

Get an Angel Cup or mini pancakes for just $5 today, November 2.

