Local performers are getting ready to make their mark on the stage! Chad Henwood Artistic Director and Lucile Johnson Actress, joined hour one of GTU to share the importance of supporting local art within your community. The Tooele Valley Theater is a fun environment that enriches a theatrical experience that inspires and educates the audience.

The Tooele Valley Theater is presenting the play “Fun Home” directed by Chad Henwood. Performances kick off this weekend from March 24th – April 2nd. Fun Home is about the story of graphic novelist Alison who dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.

The Tooele Valley Theater provides a year round opportunity for local artists to perform and dive into a theatrical experience. Performers from the theater have built a community within the art. Actors Henry Ballesteros and Sofia Kenrick shared a snippet of their talent while singing a song titled Ring of Keys.

Tooele Theater is having a Spring Sale that expires the night of the broadcast. It’s promo code “TVTSPRING” at checkout for 15% off the entire basket.

If you or a friend are interested in attending a show visit Tooele Valley Theater website for more information.

Business Information

Website: www.Tooelevalleytheatre.org