Courtney Otis, from Seeking Good Things, came back to GTU to show her recommendations of where to eat and what to get here in the Beehive State. With Utah’s impressive food scene, Otis recommends trying just about every restaurant here. With so many to choose from, Otis shares her recommendations that are best suited for the summer.

Otis starts the segment off with Biscotts, a woman-owned bakery and cafe with two South Jordan locations, including one in Daybreak with another coming soon to Sugar House. Founded in 2016, Biscotts is known for their chai lattes and unique latte art. In addition to their chai lattes, they also have Indian inspired desserts. The desserts are eye-catching and also delicious but not overpowering in sweetness. They have passion fruit pastries, blackberry tartes, peach cobblers and pina colada cheesecake. You can also find savory treats including caprese sandwiches and avocado toast topped with tomatoes and balsamic glaze.

Otis also suggested Salt and Olive, a downtown lunch staple. Their festive environment and aesthetic will make them feel cozy while dining. Their upscale ambiance makes it the perfect place for a casual yet worthwhile experience. Named after the two most important ingredients in Italian cuisine, Salt and Olive has a menu full of Mediterranean inspired dishes. Otis brought a wood-fired carne asada pizza and pesto rigatoni with green olives, prosciutto, grape tomatoes, and burrata cheese.

