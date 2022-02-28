Ryanne Littledike, owner Honestly Momma & Co, and Leslee Lundgren, owner of Rising Phoenix Movement joined GTU during hour 2 to share a message and event opportunity for mothers. Littledike and Lundgren are both advocates for reminding moms they still matter regardless of all the hats they wear. Littledike and Lundgren want to remind moms they are more than ‘just a mom’, encouraging them to chase dreams, heal, and develop self-love.

Littledike and Lundgren both have businesses with the sole purpose of supporting maternal mental health. Honestly Momma & Co is a site that offers the ultimate variety of “mom statement tees.” The site also offers Momfirmation cards (a deck of positive affirmations for moms.) Rising Phoenix Movement sells beautiful necklaces and keychains. All proceeds go to raise the money for mothers to attend therapy or healing women’s retreats.

Littledike and Lundgren have teamed up to create a new event company called Invision Events. Invision is launching their first wild night out dance party, happening March 19th in Lehi! This event will be an animal print, neon, 80’s themed dance party. With the opportunity to get pampered, shop, and giveaways happening all night long you don’t want to miss! Scan QR code on flier to purchase tickets.

Business Information

Honestly Momma & Co: http://www.honestlymommaco.com

Rising Phoenix Movement: http://www.risingphoenixmovement.com

Instagram: @risingphoenixmovement @honestlymomma @invizionevents

Use code “GOODTHINGSUTAH20” for 20% off both websites.

Use “GOODTHINGSUTAH” for $5 off tickets