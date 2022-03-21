Earl Talbot, an artist from The Local Artisan Collective joined the GTU to share his one-of-a-kind leather pieces. Talbot has been making leather purses, wallets, portfolios, and laptop bags for more than 50 years. Everything is hand sewn, the biggest piece of machinery Talbot uses is a pair of scissors.

Talbot started sewing leather when he was a cub scout. Talbot pays attention to detail and strives to make every leather piece something that will last. Talbot likes to use antique leather pieces, gathering materials from leather harnesses. Talbot creates pieces that have a bigger meaning. Talbot can repurpose, upcycle, and even prepare leather pieces.

“I’m adding old to the new,” Talbot said.

Talbot also teaches leatherworking classes at The Local Artisan Collective on Tuesdays from 1 to 3. Talbot teaches in-depth sewing techniques and practice. Make sure to be on the lookout for more upcoming class times.

If you would like to find more information on Talbot’s pieces and classes visit the links below.

Business Information

Website: www.localartisancollective.com/events

FaceBook: @localartisancollective

2371 Kiesel Ave, Ogden Utah