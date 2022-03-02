Tiffany Renee, a local artist from Rising Art Designs, joined GTU to share her selection of art pieces! Renee works with resin, a composed material of atoms such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, and sulfur, that when combined together create a hard surface. This is a unique painting style where you do not use typical brushes or acrylic or oil paints.

Renee creates versatile art pieces. Whether it’s wall art, a cutting board, or even table decor! Each piece of art can be a blessing in your home. Renee demonstrated how to do a “direct pour” piece of resin live. So much work and detail go into every piece Renee creates. Renee continues to share her art with the world.

If you or a friend would like more information on Rising Art Designs visit

Instagram: @Rising_art_designs

email: rising.art.designs@gmail.com