Local actor starring in first national tour of “Frozen”

Heralded by The New Yorker as “thrilling” and “genuinely moving,” Frozen has joined Disney Theatrical Productions’ megahit The Lion King on tour across North America, and the critics agree, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). “Disney’s struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” raves the New York Post.

Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

We stopped by The Eccles Theater in SLC to chat with one of the stars of the show, Michael Milkanin. He’s a Utah native who plays multiple roles including Oaken and the Bishop, but it’s his Oaken that truly steals the show in the second act. Michael’s Broadway credits include Kinky Boots (Hooch; George u/s). Tours: Kinky Boots (dance captain/ swing), Bat Out Of Hell (Denym; Falco u/s). Regional: Beauty and the Beast (u/s Beast, Paper Mill), The Who’s Tommy (ensemble, Kennedy Center). Follow along with his career on IG @mmilkanin

We also chat with Broadway Across America representative Victor Hamburger on the protocols the venue is taking to keep everyone safe to enjoy Frozen, running now through November 13th. Masks are required.

The Eccles Theater is located at 131 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 hop online for tickets and more information.