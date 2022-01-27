LGBTQIA+ photographer paves the way in the industry

After being told he wouldn’t make it as a dancer or photographer, Preston Powell proved the haters wrong. He recently won the WeddingWire Couples Choice Award 2022 as a queer-owned photographer and is paving the way for others in the industry.

Powell transitioned from being a professional dancer to a photographer just 10 months ago, and Preston Powell Photography is now his full-time gig. He has photographed So You Think You Can Dance stars Hailee Payne and Stephanie Sosa, as well as Drag Race Superstars, Eureka O’Hara and Joey Jay, and Todrick Hall for pride 2021. He also works closely with local drag artist and icon, Gia Bianca Stephens, owner and creative director of Quorum of the Queens.

Powell is an example for local LGBTQIA+-owned businesses. He found a niche in the Wedding Photography community by serving the LGBTQIA+ and Ally couples. Hard work pays off, and he is humbled to have won the Couples Choice Award.

Preston Powell Photography will be holding a Photo Day on Feb. 26th. All viewers that inquire about photography/videography services via preston@shotbypowell.com will receive 25% off their first session by mentioning Good Things Utah.

Website and Booking info: www.ShotByPowell.com

Email: Preston@ShotByPowell.com

Instagram: @PrestonPowellPhoto