Learn new tech skills with online freebies

Rob Haws of Cody and Rob Music chatted with Nicea about the silver lining he's found in recent weeks. If you haven't seen Rob and Cody's hilarious Disney inspired spoof video, "Disney Quarantine Medley - A Coronavirus - Themed Parody", it's a must-watch! Talented, creative, hilarious, these two friends and dads are spreading joy, making people feel special, and helping you get out of the rut that's easily to fall into these days by bringing a smile to your face.

Rob called Cody with his idea for the Disney parody, and the two got to work. You'll recognize music from favorites like Moana, and The Little Mermaid, and you'll double over listening to the lyrics the guys have come up with, all pertaining to the idiosyncrasies of quarantine. They each shot at their own homes, and the edit makes it look as though they are in the same place.

Now Rob and Cody are working on the next video, a tribute to the healthcare workers, covering "Fix You" by Coldplay. They are looking for a virtual choir of sorts to sing along. Anyone can participate. If you're interested, they are asking you to send a video singing the outro of "Fix You". They're also asking for any video you have of healthcare workers in action. You can send your clips to them via social media. Check out the links below, and let them know if you've got any questions.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTzW_siG1zAQu-9OZ4-cYdgFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/CodyAndRobMusicInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/cody_and_rob/