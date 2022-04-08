Jen Vesper is fresh off a win from The Big Bake on Food Network! One of three local women on the “Sweety and Salty” team, they were challenged to create a four foot tall cake in just five hours. Not only did they nail that assignment, they went above and beyond and made two! The episode aired in Canada last May, but now it’s available to stream in the US!

Her art comes in many forms, from candy windows, to paint and charcoal, even gingerbread and sculpture. Wait until you see the details of Jen’s work! Find her at Layers of Love, layersoflove.com, @layersoflovecakes on Insta, Layers of Love on Facebook.