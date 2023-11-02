SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Jennie Thacker joined us to talk about the Simple Treasures Boutique, where you can shop locally this holiday season. She brought in some fun items such as throw pillow covers, water bottles, stuffed animals, and some food items that are perfect for the holiday season and are all sourced through local vendors. The event starts next week in Farmington, and runs November 7-11 at Legacy Events Center, and you can find more information on her website about the upcoming show at Simple Treasure’s Boutique. You can also follow her Instagram @simpletreasuresboutique