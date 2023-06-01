SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Delilah Collings owner of the Creator’s Collective Market joined GTU hosts Bree and Surae to share information about her pop-up markets where you can find her next market!

Creator’s Collective Market is a local Utah market featuring small businesses, artists, makers, and curators. They pride themselves on their community which is full of positive, supportive, and hard-working individuals. Starting in 2022, the Creator’s Collective Market has put on pop-up markets for small business owners to sell their goods to local shoppers.

Collings is hosting a summer marketing happening June 3 from 11 am to 4 pm. She announced that there will be over 60 local vendors in attendance. The summer market will be free to the public, and feature businesses that specialize in ear piercings, permanent jewelry, home goods, clothing, and much more. Door prizes will be given to the first 50 shoppers, and giveaways will be happening all day.

Come help the Collective Market kick off summer on June 3 and head down to the Lindon Community Center (25 N Main St Lindon, UT 84042) to help support local small businesses! If you are a vendor and would like to participate they still have a couple of spots left. Visit the Creator’s Collective Market’s Instagram and click the link in their bio to apply!