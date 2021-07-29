Keeping perspective in times of difficulty

Molly Bice Jackson is a motivational speaker who recently made an Instagram story documenting her final moments of freedom before school was out for the summer. 200,000 views later, Molly sits down with us to talk about what makes her story so relatable to moms.

After she lost her firstborn daughter in a tragic choking accident 12 years ago, Molly tells us when you’re faced with tragedy of that magnitude, it gives you a new perspective with which to see life, and find humor in the summer chaos, including the ability to laugh with her kids after they spilled a gallon of milk!

Molly tells us most moms can relate to that summer feeling of doom. Long days, hot nights, messy kids home 24/7. By being her authentic self and not trying to sugarcoat things, she thinks her story resonated with many people. As a performer and extrovert, Molly tells us she needs to share in order to process, and that she believes healing needs a witness.

The same techniques that helped her heal from the sudden death of her daughter (authentically connecting with others) are the same things that continue to help her through the summer chaos of parenthood. By not trying to prove herself, but just by trying to be herself. By sharing the moments that feel too difficult to process alone. By using her gifts to be a gift to others (her humor, her talents, her story).

Find Molly on IG: @smallyspice and www.mollybicejackson.com