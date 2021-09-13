Just because summer’s almost over it doesn’t mean you can’t make this delicious salad with roasted chicken! Austin Buehler, a chef at Central Valley Cafe came by to share this recipe.
Kale Salad with Peach Roasted Chicken (serves 4-6):
Ingredients:
- For the Salad 2 Bunches Kale 4 Large Peaches, peeled
- 1 container Strawberries
- ½ cup sliced almonds
- ½ cup feta
- ½ cup salad oil of your choice (I prefer Grapeseed Oil)
- ¼ cup White Balsamic Vinegar
- ¼ cup Peach White Balsamic Vinegar (this can be found online or at any of the awesome specialty oil and vinegar stores around)
- 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp honey
- Salt and Pepper for the Chicken
- One 3 – 4 lbs chicken
- 6 large peaches
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp rosemary
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 lemon
- 6 cloves of garlic, left whole
- 1 tbsp oil of your choice
Directions for the Chicken:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F
- Drizzle the oil over your chicken and rub the oil around so it coats all of the bird
- Season your chicken with salt & a little bit of pepper, making sure to season inside of the cavity as well
- Cut two of your peaches in half, remove the pit, and place the 4 halves inside the cavity of the chicken
- Cut your lemon in half and place it inside as well
- Place your chicken into a roasting pan that is just a little larger than the chicken. Quarter the rest of your peaches, remove the pit, and place them around the chicken. Add in your garlic cloves, and sliced shallots. Sprinkle the thyme and rosemary over the peaches
- Cover your pan with a lid or foil and bake for 35 – 45 minutes or until the temperature in the thickest part of the thigh reaches 165*F. Remove the foil or lid and let bake for another 6 to 10 minutes or until the skin has browned to your liking
- Remove the chicken and let it rest 10 to 15 minutes before carving. You can toss the lemon but keep the roasted peaches from inside the bird as well as all the roasted peaches and aromatics in the pan. If you desire, you can place a few of the roasted peaches to the side to use as a garnish when plating
- Take the drippings, roasted peaches, shallots, and garlic and place them in your blender. Blend all of this up until you have a nice smooth sauce
Directions for the salad:
- Trim the thick stems out of your kale. Roughly chop the trimmed kale into large pieces. Place into a large bowl and lightly massage for about 5 minutes. This will help tenderize the kale
- To make the dressing, combine your oil, both vinegars, juice of the lemon, honey, salt, and pepper in a whisk to combine. You can adjust the honey and seasonings to your liking
- Pour about half of the dressing onto the kale and massage again for a few seconds
- Slice your peaches and strawberries and add to the kale along with the feta and almonds
- Toss together with the rest of your dressing
- To serve, carve your chicken and place onto the salad. Pour the peach sauce you made from the drippings over the chicken, garnish with the reserved roasted peaches and serve
