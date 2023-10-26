Author and educator, Arthur Brooks is coming to Utah to help you identify the life you want

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – We live in an increasingly isolated world where human connection is more important than ever. By strengthening human connection and providing avenues to mental health support for those most in need, the Cook Center for Human Connection is working to eliminate 100% of suicide.

Aligned with the Cook Center’s mission of spreading “goodness” in the world, the nonprofit is bringing Harvard professor and book author, Arthur Brooks, to the Park City Institute’s Main Stage Series on November 8th at ECCLES Center in Park City, Utah. Arthur Brooks and Oprah Winfrey just wrote the book entitled, “Build the Life You Want”.

Arthur will show the audience how to cut through the division and unhappiness. Join the movement to find what you define as happiness.

Arthur Brooks Event – Join the Movement to Find Happiness! “The Art and Science of Happiness and Leadership”

Wed Nov 8, 2023 @ 7:30 PM MST

Eccles Center – Park City, Utah

As a Utah-based nonprofit (501[c]3), the Cook Center for Human Connection’s mission is to eradicate suicide and promote mental health wellness. Visit CookCenter.org for more information.

Social Media: @cook_center on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter)

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Cook Center for Human Connection.