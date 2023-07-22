SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The influential and enduringJimmy Eat World — Jim Adkins, Tom Linton, Rick Burch and Zach Lind — are celebrating three decades as a band and their 10-album catalog in 2023. The Mesa, AZ, four-piece’s commercial breakthrough came via several singles from their 2001 album, Bleed American, with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total and became RIAA-certified platinum. Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured “Pain,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three “chapters” of their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions that also featured Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III), performed in their entirety (available on YouTube here). Recently, they’ve released two well-received independent singles, “Something Loud” and “Place Your Debts,” with the former reaching No. 21 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.

Jimmy Eat World have played numerous late-night TV shows throughout their career, including The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Saturday Night Live; they have been part of epic festival lineups, such as Lollapalooza, Riot Fest and, most recently, When We Were Young; and among their connections to North America’s major pro sports leagues is a performance at the Super Bowl Experience festival this past February in Phoenix.

Unlike many of their alternative-rock/emo contemporaries, the Arizona quartet best known for “The Middle” and “Sweetness” have remained creative, productive and beloved — and are still making an impact 30 years into their career. Along the way, they’ve left their mark on Paramore (with whom they toured with in 2008) and My Chemical Romance (an unknown band when they opened for Jimmy Eat World in 2002 — and MCR had them as their opener earlier this year in Australia).

Visit JimmyEatWorld.com for more information about the band and its tour dates.

Catch the show Sunday (July 23) at The Lot at The Complex, SLC at 6:00pm.

Address: 536 W 100 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84101