Kimberly Jensen, LCSW is one inspiring woman! A therapist for teen boys, busy mother and wife, and world travler, this wonder women does it all.

She tells us why travel, hiking and adventure for middle aged women who love nature is critical. Why we need more ah-ha moments, and that it’s never too late, and you are never too old to play or travel. Don’t wait until you are retired, or for “one day.”

These three tips are key, Kimberly shares:

Giving yourself permission to travel-drop the guilt, drop you limiting beliefs

Understanding the power of play

Get outside, explore nature, you can start by traveling in your own backyard.

Follow along with Kimberly’s travels on IG @earthmommatravels and online www.earthmommatravels.com