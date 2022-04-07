His name might be familiar, but few outside Hawaii know the story of surfing legend, Duke. Now, thanks to a new documentary based on the life and impact of Duke Paoa Kahanmoku, his story will be shared.

Waterman, from acclaimed filmmaker, Issac Halasima and the producing team of Dr. Steven Ungerleider, David Ulich, Michael Cascio, and Chet Thomas will open exclusively in theatres on Friday, April 8, 2022.

“Duke’s life is an absolute inspiration to those who already know it and we are thrilled to see his philosophy of the power of Aloha shared with new audiences,” said Frank Tusieseina, director of PolyStrong. “Audiences who have seen it and learned about Duke’s legacy have called it a ‘life altering experience,’ ‘inspirational,’ and a ‘blueprint for how they want to live their lives.’”

Waterman examines Duke’s life story and growth into a legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. From modest roots in Waikiki, Duke became the face of a changing Hawaii as it evolved from an independent kingdom to the 50th American state.

Waterman also features A-list actor and native Hawaiian Jason Momoa (Aquaman, Game of Thrones) as its narrator. “Jason has a deep affinity, love and respect for Duke,” said Issac Halasima, the film’s director. “He’s a waterman himself and brought that passion to the project.”

“Through Duke’s incredible athletic accomplishments, personal doctrine of Aloha, and enduring gift to the world of surfing, Waterman and Duke’s story resonates more strongly today than ever before,” said Halasima. “Duke’s story should inspire everyone who sees it to embrace diversity and incorporate the power of Aloha into their lives.”

For more information on the film and where the film is playing, visit: https://watermanthemovie.com