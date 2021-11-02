Indian classical performance coming to the Eccles

Experience the live mega performance of two different dance styles combined into one! Sonali Loomba, Indian Classical performing artist, and Katie Sheen Abbott, the artistic director and instructor at Flamenco del Lago, join us in the studio to give us a sneak peek of their upcoming performance this weekend.

Their performance, titled “Roots and Rhythm” is an intercultural event that intertwines various dance styles and music. They said it’s a collaboration of Indian Classical Dance along with Flamenco Dance Style and the two distinct dance styles are Flamenco and Kathak. They merge well together because of their complicated rhythms and footwork. Kathak is an Indian classical form and Flamenco is a folk style from Spain. This production showcases the differences yet similarities of the two styles, whose origin is from India.

They gave us a preview of what’s to come, but to see the full performance on Nov. 5 at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles, be sure to get your tickets now!