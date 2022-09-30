In a world full of parenting advice that can be confusing and overwhelming, Alisa Van Langeveld offers a glimpse of peace. On today’s show, she shared the most important and powerful theory on parenting. Langeveld gives advice for parents to create a secure attachment style.

Teaching parenting at the University of Utah, Langeveld shared the importance of the secure attachment style versus the attachment styles that can be harmful to people. Attachment styles, she said, are important because it sets a pattern for how we react as human beings in a relationship. It is created by the first year of life. This is done by creating patterns of response to needs as a child. For example, if a child is scared, sad, or angry and begins to express that, a caregiver notices and responds. With consistency, this can create an environment of safety and reliance. This pattern perpetuates for the rest of a child’s life. Of course, patterns can be broken and improved.

About 50% of people actually have secure attachment styles with their kids without even knowing about this theory, so this can be done by anyone.

There are ultimately two types of attachment styles, secure and insecure. Of the insecure type there are three subtypes, Langeveld said. These are Insecure avoidant, insecure anxious and disorganized. The first is caused by inconsistencies in parent reaction. The second is caused by unhelpful attention and the third, the most unhealthy, is when a child yearns for an attachment to a caregiver, but that caregiver is attached to fear or other negative emotions. This only makes up about 5% of people, however, so it is unlikely.

To avoid these three attachment styles and create a secure style with a child, there are four tips Langeveld offers. The first, learning to recognize a child’s emotional response without sharing it. This means the caregiver doesn’t mirror this behavior, but validates the emotion. Second, respond with a connection. Look them in the eye and validate their experience. Listen to them and communicate. Third, have some one-on-one time! Show up with full attention regularly. Fourth, repair when needed. Take accountability, have a conversation about what is going on and apologize or address that a situation could have gone better, offering to start over. Find more tips on parenting on Langeveld’s Instagram.



Instagram: @10MinutesTogether