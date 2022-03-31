SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Throughout Women’s History Month (March) we’ve shared stories of local women who are being recognized for their remarkable work and contributions to the community. Brittney Garcia is one of those women we are honoring as our 2022 Remarkable Women.

“I think Brittney is remarkable in many way,” says friend Terry Palmer. ” She first of all has been through some really traumatic experience.”

“I’m a human trafficking survivor,” says Garcia. “I was trafficked for 2 years. I’m a recovering heroine and meth addict, it kind of went hand in hand.”

Six years ago, Brittney escaped that tortuous dark situation and set forth on a remarkable path that would turn her life around. She turned her horrifying experience into a prevention tool for others, paying it forward to prevent others from following in her footsteps.

“Anything I can do to educate the public and help another survivor, I’m all for it,” says Garcia.

“She doesn’t hold back,” says Palmer about Garcia’s devotion to prevention education. “She shares her story and helps people to learn from her story.”

Brittney shares her story with anyone willing to listen and that includes local law enforcement. She says she has even helped officers who once arrested her.

“Often victims of human trafficking don’t work with law enforcement.” says Palmer. ‘So even that partnership, to me, to see that the very first time and to see them in tears, law enforcement agents and to see Brittney in tears and them together and their story of how they went through this together, it is incredible to see.”

Supporters say Brittney is a remarkable leader and advocate for human trafficking prevention education. She openly shares her story with not only adults and prevention specialists, but also with youth groups. Brittney also is an active member of the Aspen House Board of Directors. The Aspen House is a place where victims and survivors of human trafficking and sexual exploitation find healing, dignity and a brighter future.

Brittney says it’s important to ask for help. “If you do end up in that situation, always ask for help because there is help out there,” Garcia says. “I feel like I have a lot to offer because I have been through some dark situations and I can understand people in same situations or have been through similar situations. The understanding we have with each is on a whole other level.”

Brittney’s friend and supporter Terry Palmer says Brittney is remarkable because of her ability to survive what she’s gone through and now live a better life.

“I’d say she is incredibly resilient,” Palmer says of Brittney. “Her resiliency shows in her sobriety, the way she’s come through the trauma she’s been through, honestly working with law enforcement to help people so they don’t have to go through what she’s been through. And then she’s truly remarkable to then take all the things she’s learned and all the horrible things she’s gone through and make sure other women don’t have to go through those things.”

Brittney owns and operates a cleaning business. Is a mother and now a grandmother too and says it feels really good to have others think she is remarkable.

“Remarkable to me is going that extra step, doing that one extra thing that can help another person or help other people,” Palmer says of Brittney.