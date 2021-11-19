How you can watch Real Salt Lake in the playoffs

One of Utah’s favorite local sports teams is going to the playoffs! Real Salt Lake qualified for the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoff thanks to Damir Kreilach’s winning goal with only 20 seconds remaining in their game versus Kansas City in overtime. The Assistant General Manager of the team, Tony Beltran, came to GTU to talk about where you can watch and what this means for the team. The playoff game is on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. local time and RSL will be taking on the Seattle Sounders and they’d love local support!

Preseason polls picked RSL to finish last in the West, but the team believed in themselves and were able to prove doubters wrong. RSL has made the playoffs three times in the past four years, and the 11th time in the past 14 seasons. This season is even more special to the team because they overcame the struggles of COVID-19, a tumultuous offseason, the retirements of two great players, a head coach leaving in the middle of the season, and yet they are still in the playoffs.

To celebrate this accomplishment, RSL will be hosting two watch parties in Utah. One an adult event at Beer Bar in downtown Salt Lake City hosted by Brian Dunseth and Nick Rimando. Another family-friend event hosted by Jamison Olave and Luke Mulholland, in the Interform Club inside of Rio Tinto Stadium. Both watch parties begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, so support RSL as they try a miracle run to the MLS Cup.

To see more of the RSL Soccer team, check out their website, Twitter and Instagram.