How to utilize your superpower of love

There are only two places to come from in life, love or fear. We’re diving deep and looking inward in today’s Mindful Monday with LaVonne Wells Sandberg.

Love is the key to creating the life your heart truly desires. There are only two places to come from in life, love or fear. What are you choosing in each moment of your day and/or your overall life experiences? Your results will show.

By using the power of love you can transform yourself and all your relationships.

Get clear on the definition of love. Where we come from, love vs fear is what we see and/or receive around us. Experience true freedom by keeping your heart wide open…and ‘Love On.’

