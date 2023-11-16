SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today in our kitchen, we had Charlotte Hancey back with us to teach us how to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a yummy turkey or chicken salad.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 stalks celery, diced

1/4 cup onion or chives, chopped

1 jalapeno, seeded and diced

3/4 cup dried cranberries

3/4 cup pecans, roughly chopped

4 cups turkey or chicken, cooked and diced (or shredded)

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon, lemon juice, poppy seeds, parsley, salt and pepper. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired. Serve on your favorite sliced bread or croissants.

For more yummy recipes check out her blog charlotteshares.blog or follow her Instagram and Tiktok @charlotte.shares