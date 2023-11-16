SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- Today in our kitchen, we had Charlotte Hancey back with us to teach us how to turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a yummy turkey or chicken salad.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 1/2 cups mayonnaise
- 3 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- Juice of 1/2 lemon
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
- 2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 stalks celery, diced
- 1/4 cup onion or chives, chopped
- 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
- 3/4 cup dried cranberries
- 3/4 cup pecans, roughly chopped
- 4 cups turkey or chicken, cooked and diced (or shredded)
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, Dijon, lemon juice, poppy seeds, parsley, salt and pepper.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients. Taste and add more salt and pepper if desired.
- Serve on your favorite sliced bread or croissants.
For more yummy recipes check out her blog charlotteshares.blog or follow her Instagram and Tiktok @charlotte.shares