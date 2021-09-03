How to see Utah’s first local barn quilt tour

Allyson Burton was in studio today to tell us about the new growing tradition of rural folk art spreading across the United States and Canada! Right here in Utah is a barn quilt trail ,and the next time you are traveling in the Northern Utah area, just take a look at the map to see the barn quilts in the area.

At www.topofutahbarnquilttrail.com is a link to a google map with pins for a driving tour of the area. Each pin gives you some pictures to help you find the barn quilt, as well as a description of the location.

We saw three stunning barn quilts, two from our local trail, and the other from artist Allison Jensen of Utah Barn Quilts. Allison and Allyson are in the process of creating a workshop for anyone interested in making their own barn quilt!

If anyone wants to contact Allyson to join the trail or learn more about the it, just hop online www.topofutahbarnquilttrail.com send an email toubarnquilttrail@gmail.com or follow their IG @toubarnquilttrail

