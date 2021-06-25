How to protect your home against a fire

Crews have been working around the clock to fight wildfires in Utah, and currently, there are no current evacuation orders, but regardless we do want to be prepared. Ryan Love, Public Information Officer with Unified Fire came by to tell us about ways to protect our property.

Please do not call 911 to report illegal fireworks. Call the non-emergency dispatch at (801) 799-3000 in SLC or Sandy. The rest of Salt Lake Valley can call (801)840-4000.

Fire Agencies valley-wide are strongly suggesting to “Skip a Year” due to the unpreceded nature of our current climate and the potential dangers associated with the private usage of fireworks. Temperatures will be high over the next few weeks which results in extreme fire behavior.

Due to these drought conditions, fire threats extend beyond interface areas into residential communities. Grass and vegetation around homes are extremely dry, increasing the potential for ignition. It just takes one loose firework.

Fire agencies are suggesting alternatives such as attending local/professional firework shows. They suggest checking with your local municipality for times and locations.

Last year, Salt Lake Valley fire departments handled roughly 500 firework-related calls during the two holidays. Each call out for fireworks means there are fewer firefighters to respond quickly to individuals needing immediate medical attention.

Their fire personnel is stretched thin over the summer holidays and this year will be no exception. Staffing and resources are finite and need to be directed towards emergencies that cannot be easily prevented like firework-related fires.

Fines for shooting off fireworks in banned areas will be heavily enforced. These fines can be up to $1,000. If you are responsible for lighting fireworks that result in a fire, you will be held responsible for the cost of suppressing the fire and any damage that occurs.