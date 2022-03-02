With chaos happening among the world right now, Motivational speaker Ganel Lyn Condie, joined the first hour of GTU to share ways to help process conflict and pain. Life is full of highs and lows. Whether it’s big or small, a conflict is a conflict. And with the right tools, you’ll be able to handle dealing with conflicts and circle back to finding peace.
“Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.” – Albert Einstein
- Journaling
- Wait to respond
- Call a friend to reflect back
- Check facts
- Prayer and meditation gives perspective
- Give forgiveness
- Assume the best
- Therapy is amazing
- Give everything time
- We judge where we feel vulnerable
If you or a loved would like to connect with Condie visit
Website: www.ganellyn.com
Instagram: @ganellyn
FaceBook: @ganellyn