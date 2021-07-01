How to perform mount escapes utilizing the power of your hips

by: , Angie Larsen

Believe it or not, your hips have power! Miyo strong and Jason South from the Elizabeth Smart Foundation came by to show us how to perform mount escapes for self-defense and how to utilize the power of your hips.

Watch the video to see their demonstration. The Elizabeth Smart Foundation brings hope and ends to the victimization of sexual assault and abuse through prevention, recovery, and advocacy. Hope for families. Peace for victims, and empowerment for all. 

Find Elizabeth Smart Foundation online.

Located at 6337 S Highland Dr. #2056 Holladay.

